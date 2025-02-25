Fuel crisis looms as dealers threaten strike on March 4

The All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (APPDA) Sindh has backed a nationwide strike on March 4, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers Association (KPPDCA) threatens a province-wide strike if the government’s proposed petroleum deregulation is not reversed.

In Sindh, APPDA members, including Central Executive Committee member Raza Abbas and key leader Nauman Butt, announced the strike during a press conference. Abbas stated that the strike, which will begin on March 4, would continue indefinitely until the government addresses the dealers’ demands.

He expressed concern that the deregulation could result in cartelisation by a few powerful OMCs, disrupting the entire petroleum market. Abbas also accused the Ministry of Petroleum of protecting the interests of a select few companies, potentially putting the entire sector under the control of a few players.

Meanwhile, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Gul Nawaz Afridi, president of KPPDCA, addressed the concerns of the province’s dealers in a press conference, stating that deregulation could lead to the rise of an oil mafia and market manipulation.

He warned that the policy would grant OMCs unchecked power, potentially increasing smuggling and hoarding of petroleum products.

Afridi stressed that the country’s economy relies heavily on taxes collected from the petroleum industry and that any mismanagement in the sector could have grave consequences for Pakistan’s economy.

He also raised concerns about the lack of transparency that could result from deregulation, further destabilising the sector. He announced that if their demands are not met by March 3, petroleum dealers in K-P will also go on strike indefinitely.