Govt mulls over establishing national crypto council

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a high-level meeting on digital assets today. The meeting was attended by foreign delegates. President Trump’s Advisors for Digital Assets also joined the meeting. Minister of State for IT & Telecom Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance, and Secretary IT & Telecom were also present in the meeting.

Participants discussed the global evolution of cryptocurrency, its increasing adoption, and the regulatory frameworks being implemented internationally and in line with U.S. government policies. The deliberations focused on creating financial security, mitigating risks, and assessing the potential impact of digital assets on Pakistan’s economy.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of a well-regulated digital asset framework, aligning Pakistan with international best practices and complying with Financial Action Task Force (FATF)guidelines, to ensure transparency, financial security, and economic stability. He highlighted the government’s commitment to world’s exploring digital assets and integrating blockchain technology as part of its broader strategy to modernize the financial sector and leverage technological advancements.

Discussions also included the tokenization of key infrastructure and state-owned enterprises’ (SOEs) assets, allowing for increased liquidity, broader investor participation, and greater efficiency in capital markets. It was noted that various stakeholders, including foreign and domestic investors, have already developed product-ready digital asset solutions that could be explored within a regulatory sandbox.

Pakistan currently has over 20 million active users in the digital asset market who are facing great difficulties in conducting business, paying unnecessarily heavy fees to transact. Finance Minister emphasized his commitment to regulate and encourage this industry by adopting the appropriate framework, laws and incentives to ensure complete transparency and facilitate digital business in the near future.

The Finance Minister directed the relevant stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive framework that creates security, transparency, regulatory compliance, and economic viability while safeguarding against financial crimes and illicit activities. He also underscored the need for a balanced approach-one that encourages innovation and investment in digital assets while ensuring strict regulatory oversight in line with international standards.

To further facilitate and enhance this approach, the government will consider establishment of a National Crypto Council, which will serve as a dedicated advisory body comprising key government representatives, regulatory authorities, and industry experts. This Crypto Council will oversee policy development, address regulatory challenges, and ensure that Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem evolves in a secure, compliant, and sustainable manner. The Crypto Council will work in cooperation with other friendly countries to build standardized frameworks that can facilitate international digital economic engagement.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on adopting a cautious yet forward-looking approach, ensuring that any future developments in the digital asset space align with national interests, FATF guidelines, and global financial standards.