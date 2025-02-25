Punjab CM announces free bone marrow transplant card

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the imminent launch of a bone marrow transplant card to facilitate treatment for patients in the province.

According to reports, under the chief minister’s initiative, 150 successful bone marrow transplants have been conducted at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital. The Punjab government is covering over Rs4.2 million per procedure.

Children’s Hospital is the first public-sector facility in Pakistan to offer bone marrow transplants. In the past year, its cancer ward has treated 2,000 patients, while more than 25,000 children have benefited from outpatient services.

The hospital’s bone marrow transplant success rate exceeds 89%, aligning with international standards. Patients from Sindh, Balochistan, and other provinces have also undergone procedures at the facility. Additionally, Afghan children requiring transplants have been treated free of charge in Lahore.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences, Dr Masood Sadiq, stated that the chief minister had directed that no child should be denied treatment due to financial constraints. The government also provides free post-operative medication, and patients undergo follow-up check-ups every 15 days.

Maryam, in a statement, said, “Every child is more precious to me than my own. Free treatment is the right of every patient, and the state will fulfil its duty.”

She added that the introduction of the transplant card would relieve families of financial burdens. “There will be no compromise on children’s health, and we will allocate all necessary resources,” she affirmed.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated all stakeholders on the successful holding of 16-day Horse and Cattle Show after 35 years. In her message to the organizing team of the Horse and Cattle Show, she appreciated their continuous hard work for five months with regard to successful holding of the Horse and Cattle Show.

She said, “It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and creativity of the management and their team team. I heartily congratulate PHA Director General Tahir Wattoo, his officers and the allied staff, as their hard work has brought rejoice to the faces of children and adults.”

She added, “Seeing the success of the Horse and Cattle Show, it has been decided to expand the scope of such entertainment events across the province. Entertainment events and programs will continue to be organized for the entertainment of the people. The glorious tradition of the Horse and Cattle Show will also be continued as well as maintained in future as well.”

CM Punjab said, “Colours of Punjab were illuminated from February 9 to February 24, bringing joy to the citizens. Children and thousands of families participated in 20 major events of Horse & Cattle show. The participation of 13 international teams highlighted the global image of Pakistan and Punjab. After years, citizens witnessed Shandur Polo event, 7-day spear fighting, buzkashi, archery and thrilling competitions of horse riders in Lahore.”