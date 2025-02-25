ISPR releases new song to mark Operation Swift Retort anniversary

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released new patriotic song, “Dushman Sun” to mark sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort. Six years back on February 27, Pakistan Air Force brave heart fighter exhibited military might by shooting down two Indian Air Force jets, and captured wing commander Abhinandan, whose jet was crashed inside Pakistan’s territory. As India turned red-faced on this day, the new song underscores the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the nation’s sovereignty and serve as a tribute to the strength and determination of the military.