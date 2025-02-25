Omar Ayub, others indicted in Judicial Complex attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday indicted National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and other senior PTI leaders in connection with the May 9 attack on the Mianwali Judicial Complex. The hearing was conducted by ATC judge Muhammad Naeem Sheikh. Omar Ayub, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, MNA Bilal Ijaz, and several other accused and PTI workers were present. During the proceedings, the court formally framed charges against the accused, who pleaded not guilty. The defendants rejected the allegations, saying the case was fabricated and politically motivated. They argued that the charges were baseless, alleging that they were being subjected to political victimisation through concocted cases. Following the indictment, the court summoned witnesses for the next hearing and adjourned proceedings until Feb 28. According to police, the accused face charges of storming the Mianwali Judicial Complex, setting it ablaze, assaulting law enforcement officials, and looting valuables.