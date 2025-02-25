PSX increases maximum order limits

In a key development, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has increased maximum order limits in the trading system. As per the notice, the PSX has increased regular market order value limits from Rs50 million to Rs100 million per order. Whereas, the order value limit for the futures market has increased from Rs25 million to Rs50 million per order. Meanwhile, there is no change in order volume, the maximum per-order volume remains 1 million shares for the regular market and 0.5 million shares for futures markets. “The enhanced order limits shall be implemented w.e.f Monday, March 3rd 2025.”