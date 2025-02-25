SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has given a license to Wemsol Private Limited to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI).

“Under the license, the EMI shall offer e-money wallet and payment gateway services to consumers and merchants,” SBP said in a statement.

“With this license, the number of EMIs undertaking commercial operations will increase to six (06), including NayaPay Private Limited, Finja Private Limited, SadaPay Private Limited, Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited, E-Processing Systems Private Limited, and Wemsol Private Limited.”

In addition, one EMI, namely HubPay Private Limited is currently in pilot operations.