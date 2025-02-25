Trophy haul will help Salah’s Ballon d’Or bid, says Slot

Mohamed Salah’s statistics this season are off the charts but his hopes of winning the next Ballon d’Or could hinge on how much silverware Liverpool scoop up this season, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is enjoying arguably the best season of his career with 25 Premier league goals already as Liverpool close in on the title.

Liverpool are also in the League Cup final and are amongst the favourites to win the Champions League having finished top of the expanded group phase.

No African player has won the Ballon d’Or since George Weah in 1995 and no Liverpool player has won soccer’s top individual award since Michael Owen in 2001, since when only twice has it gone to a player from an English club.

Salah’s incredible form has put him in the frame to follow Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) in 2008 and Manchester City’s Rodri last year.

“It’s a good thing that Mo is in the discussion because it means he is doing well and we are doing well but for him to stay in that discussion he should bring in the same performances as he’s done for seven or eight months now,” Slot told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s home clash with Newcastle United.

“I think in general someone who wins the Ballon d’Or needs to win something as well so it’s a great challenge that is in front of us and in front of him.

“I think that is what it takes for us to have a chance of winning something and if we as a team can win something, he will have a far better chance to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Salah, who is yet to agree a contract extension beyond the current season, has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season, the fifth time he has reached that number since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017.