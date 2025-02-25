Memories of World Cup shock boost Afghanistan for England clash

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi warned England on Tuesday that memories of their famous 2023 World Cup win over the then holders gives them the confidence to pull off a Champions Trophy surprise.

Both teams need a win on Wednesday in Lahore to keep alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals in the 50-over tournament after losing their respective openers.

Afghanistan shocked England in 2023 when they humbled the defending world champions by 69 runs in New Delhi.

Afghanistan’s rise in white-ball cricket has been rapid.

“We worked hard to achieve at this level and are ready to play every game in a positive way,” Shahidi said on the eve of the pivotal Group B clash.

“We will take that confidence with us what happened in the 2023 World Cup. But at the same time, tomorrow is a new day and we will try our best to beat them again.”

Afghanistan started the eight-nation Champions Trophy with a 107-run hammering by South Africa in Karachi. Their bowlers took a beating in South Africa’s impressive total of 315-6. Ace spinner Rashid Khan went wicketless and leaked 59 runs from his 10 overs of leg-spin. In turn Afghanistan were bowled out for a meagre 208.

Shahidi, however, expects a much better show from his side at the Gaddafi Stadium and believes the Afghan spinners could be the difference on what he expects to be a turning pitch.

“When we bat first that gives us more chance. At the same time in the last World Cup we beat teams batting second,” Shahidi told reporters.

“But in the South Africa game the wicket was supportive for fast bowling and there was no support for spinners. I didn’t see even one ball turn.

“The world knows we have quality spinners. Hopefully we have some support for our spinners in tomorrow’s game.”

England came under pressure from British politicians to boycott Wednesday’s game over the treatment of Afghan women by the ruling Taliban. The England and Wales Cricket Board resisted the demand but said they would not schedule a bilateral series against Afghanistan.

Shahidi batted away questions about it on the eve of the match.

“We are cricket players, we are sportsmen,” said Shahidi.

“What we control is what we do on the ground, we don’t worry what is happening off the ground. So our confidence is good.”