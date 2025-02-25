Hania recreates Shanti

Pakistan showbiz’s A-lister Hania Aamir broke the internet as she recreated Deepika Padukone’s iconic entry scene from her debut Bollywood movie ‘Om Shanti Om’.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Hania Aamir, who is reportedly all set to enter the Indian film industry, with a Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa-starrer Punjabi movie titled ‘Sardaar Ji 3’, enacted Deepika Padukone’s famous Shanti Priya entry, which marked the beginning of the latter’s Bollywood journey, before she continued to rule the industry for 17 years to come.

“hi,” read the simple caption on the reel, which sees Aamir in a shimmery-gold, sleeveless Rahul Mishra gown, paired with a matching sheer dupatta and her diva look completed with super-glowy makeup and her hair styled in a side cascading waves. To mimic the iconic Shanti Priya entry scene, she stepped out of a car, amid the cheers of a huge crowd, and can be seen gently waving her hand to the crowd as Padukone did in her debut film, while her song, ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’played in the background.

The now-viral video has more than 10 million views on the original post so far whereas millions of social users also dropped their hearts on the post and turned to the comments section to share their thoughts on Aamir’s tribute to Padukone. “Dream girl,” a follower wrote, while another complimented, “Too prettyyy.” “Please we need Om Kapoor with you,” one more demanded.

Notably, on the work front, Hania Aamir most recently won global recognition and acclaim for her role as Sharjeena, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring superstar Fahad Mustafa in his drama comeback.