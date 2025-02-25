‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ creates history

Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane’s ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has created history with its miraculous Box Office run upon re-release.

As reported by Indian media, the cult romance drama ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ has created new history among the re-released movies, becoming the first Indian film to earn INR50 crores in its Box Office collection, during the second theatrical run.

Celebrating the smashing commercial success of the title, filmmaker Deepak Mukut’s Soham Rockstar Entertainment wrote in an Instagram post, “Highest grosser re-release. You didn’t just watch it, you lived it! Sanam Teri Kasam is breaking records, and it’s all because of your unstoppable love!”

Notably, filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s romance drama, backed by producer Deepak Mukut and starring Pakistani showbiz star Mawra Hocane with Harshvardhan Rane, initially opened to mixed reviews from critics in 2016. However, the title has managed to gain a cult following over the years, leading to its re-release earlier this month, during Valentine’s week. Owing to its cult status, the title crossed the initial collection numbers within two days of hitting theatres and has previously broken multiple other box office records as well.