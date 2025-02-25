Behroze Sabzwari holds girls responsible for most divorces and internet reacts

Famous Pakistani actor Behroze Sabzwari advised the girls and their families to be more responsible in handling their marriages. Just recently, Sabzwari made his appearance in the morning show of the prime channel of Pakistan and uttered his views – and that too uncensored. Saying his wife is the reason behind his success, he said his life has taken a turn for the positive direction since he got married. He said a woman gives more sacrifices to save her marriage than a man. Sabzwari said his wife played a more important role to create a healthy balance in their relationship. He added women’s role carries more significance than that of men in running a quality married life. Famous actor said it seems now a days, women do not have such level of tolerance. They want to give answer of everything and that create unhealthy atmosphere in a family. Moreover, he put the onus on the girl’s family, too. “Parents tell to their girls that she should not worry about anything at all be it their husbands,” he said.