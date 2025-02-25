In the Dock

The international community has long urged Pakistan to do more for Afghan refugees, despite the country hosting one of the largest refugee populations for over forty years. This demand often ignores the reality of Pakistan’s own dire circumstances while casting a critical eye on its efforts.

Now, with President Donald Trump’s executive order halting resettlement programs and canceling flights, the expectation for Pakistan to carry this burden has returned, once again placing an unreasonable weight on its shoulders.

The situation of Afghan refugees demands immediate attention. The wave of displaced Afghans crossing our northwestern border is not just a statistic; it represents thousands of lives altered irreparably and countless dreams placed on hold. Yet, amidst this distress, we see a frustrating pattern: promises made by the international community dissipate in layers of bureaucracy, leaving victims of conflict without the support they desperately need. Where is the accountability for these unfulfilled commitments?

Let’s be clear: the policies of previous US administrations have played a significant role in creating this crisis. Efforts to limit refugee admissions have effectively abandoned those who risked everything to assist international forces in Afghanistan. It is a moral failing that has contributed to a humanitarian emergency with consequences that ripple far beyond Afghanistan itself. The courage of ordinary Afghans deserves more than acknowledgment; it demands immediate and meaningful action.

However, the responsibility for addressing this crisis cannot rest solely on neighboring countries like Pakistan, which is already battling its socio-economic challenges. This is a global issue that requires a robust, coordinated response. The expectation that host nations should shoulder the entire burden is fundamentally flawed and has proven inadequate.

To cultivate a more compassionate narrative around Afghan refugees, local communities must reject fear and distrust. Reframing the perception of Afghan refugees is not merely an ethical obligation, as it holds the potential to enrich our communities and foster inclusivity. The conversation surrounding Afghan refugees must shift from one of despair to one of resilience and possibility.

Governments, NGOs, and humanitarian organizations must abandon excuses and take concrete, sustained actions. Each day that passes without a decisive response exacerbates the suffering of these vulnerable populations.

It rests on all of international community to change the narrative from desperation to dignity for Afghan refugees. *