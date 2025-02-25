A Threat To Regional Peace!

The 35th report of the UNSC Analytical Support to Sanctions Monitoring Team has raised critical alarms about Afghanistan under the Taliban, especially regarding their failure to maintain regional stability and uphold responsibilities as a state actor.

The report outlines the Taliban’s ongoing support for terrorist networks particularly backing of the TTP and failure to take significant action against ISIS. The situation has fueled growing security concerns for Pakistan and other neighbouring countries, with the Taliban continuing to deny any involvement or responsibility.

The Taliban’s inability or unwillingness to sever ties with global terrorist organizations has become a pressing issue. Rather than fostering regional diplomacy and cooperation, the Taliban has chosen to prioritize its support for extremist groups like Al-Qaeda and the TTP.

This has led to an environment where terrorist activities particularly against Pakistan have reached alarming levels. The UNSC report specifically highlights the Taliban’s direct support for the TTP, which is a major cause of security instability in Pakistan. Under the leadership of Noor Wali Mehsud, TTP has launched over 600 attacks across Pakistan in just six months, which makes it one of the most significant sources of terrorism in the region.

These attacks have been facilitated by the Afghan Taliban’s provision of logistical, operational and financial support to the TTP. Noor Wali Mehsud is reportedly receiving a significant sum of $43,000 monthly from the Taliban’s financial backing. The UNSC report substantiates Pakistan’s concerns about the use of Afghan territory as a launchpad for terrorist activities directed at Pakistan.

Despite the mounting evidence of their involvement, the Afghan Taliban continues to deny any role in supporting terrorist activities targeting Pakistan. This denial is not only unhelpful but undermines the efforts of the international community to address the growing threat posed by these groups.

The failure of the Taliban to take concrete action against the TTP and its leadership, who openly operate from Afghan soil, is an indication of the Taliban’s complicity in fostering an environment where terrorism can flourish unchecked. This situation has significantly strained relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Taliban’s obstinate refusal to cooperate coupled with the international community’s inaction makes the region vulnerable to further instability and violence.

Another critical aspect of the UNSC report is the increasing infiltration of ISIS militants within the ranks of the Taliban. The weak governance and lack of central control in Afghanistan have allowed extremist groups like ISIS to exploit the political vacuum.

This is a dangerous development, as ISIS’ presence in Afghanistan increases the potential for coordinated global terrorism efforts emanating from Afghan territory. The growth of ISIS within Afghanistan has serious implications not just for Afghanistan but also for Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. The rise of multiple extremist factions coupled with the Taliban’s inability to control or neutralize these groups, threatens regional peace and stability.

This also exacerbates the growing refugee crisis and the potential for further radicalization, particularly among vulnerable populations in the region. The UNSC report calls for urgent action to prevent the escalation of terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, Pakistan and other regional countries have emphasized the need for the international community to hold the Taliban accountable for its role in supporting terrorism and undermining regional peace. The failure to address the Taliban’s actions risks further destabilizing the region, with consequences that could extend far beyond South Asia.

Conclusively, the UNSC’s 35th report paints a grim picture of Afghanistan under Taliban rule where the country’s leadership prioritizes terrorist networks over regional diplomacy and global peace. With the TTP carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil and ISIS infiltrating the Taliban’s ranks, the threat to regional stability is undeniable. The international community must recognize the urgent need to address this situation before it escalates into a more serious global security threat.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar and a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com