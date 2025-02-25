Punjab govt to reform century-old criminal laws

The Punjab government has established a Legal Reforms Committee to amend decades-old criminal laws, aiming to modernise the province’s legal framework.

The committee will draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, the Pakistan Penal Code 1860, and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984.

It will also prepare a draft of the proposed National Security Law.

Reforms will focus on crime prevention, law enforcement efficiency, and public safety, with special emphasis on women and child protection laws.

The committee will also suggest amendments related to counterterrorism, cybercrime, cybersecurity, and interprovincial coordination.

The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification confirming the committee’s formation.

DIG Kamran Adil has been appointed as chairman, while Additional Secretary (Judicial) Imran Hussain Ranjha will serve as secretary. Other members include legal and prosecution officials.

The committee is expected to submit its report within three months.

Earlier in December 2024, the Punjab Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had approved a series of significant reforms and projects aimed at improving governance, agriculture, and social welfare across the province.

Significant approvals included the formal establishment of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority under the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority Rules 2024.

The cabinet also approved the delegation of hearing powers to Assistant Commissioners for the Punjab Environment and Regulatory Authority.