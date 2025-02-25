Over 100 cops dismissed over duty refusal in Lahore

More than 100 police officers in Lahore have been dismissed from their positions for persistent absenteeism and refusal to perform their duties. This unprecedented action marks the first time in the city’s history that such a large number of officers have been dismissed simultaneously. Sources confirmed that the officers, who were part of the Anti-Riot Force, were dismissed on the orders of the DIG Operations due to their failure to report for duty. The names of the dismissed officers, including Atiq, Zein, Ali, Shiraz, Shan, Zubair, and Adeel, have been recorded in the official report. The officers were found to be absent from duty on numerous occasions, with several others refusing to perform their assigned tasks. Some officers even made excuses to avoid coming to work. Authorities emphasised that such neglect of duty and lack of responsibility would not be tolerated within the force, asserting that there is no place for officers who fail to fulfill their professional obligations.