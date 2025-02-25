SEPA holds seminar on environmental governance, sustainability challenges

A significant seminar titled “Environmental Governance and Sustainability Challenges in Sindh” was organized by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development at a local hotel in Karachi. The event was attended by distinguished guests, experts, industrialists, secretaries of various departments of the Sindh government, representatives of civil society, and other government and non-government personalities. Additionally, many esteemed participants joined the seminar via Zoom. The seminar aimed to discuss the environmental challenges faced by Sindh and pave the way for sustainable solutions. During the event, the Chief Guest, the Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Mr. Dost Mohammad Rahimoon, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening environmental governance. He emphasized the importance of effective enforcement of environmental regulations, policy measures, and public awareness. He stressed the need for effective collaboration among all stakeholders to address issues like plastic waste, solid waste management, marine pollution, and industrial waste.

He also highlighted that air pollution levels in several areas had reached the “unhealthy” to “extremely unhealthy” range, while water quality in many places was found to be unsuitable for human use. He urged industrial establishments to adopt environmentally friendly policies and play their part in eliminating pollution. The Director General of SEPA delivered a key address and presented the results of an environmental survey, revealing that air and water pollution had become serious issues in Sindh. The Secretary of the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Mr. Agha Shah Nawaz, highlighted the efforts of the Sindh government towards environmental protection and sustainability.

During the seminar, it was emphasized that Sindh, rich in natural resources and diverse ecosystems, faces severe challenges such as pollution, excessive noise, industrial emissions, and improper waste management. Experts pointed out that environmental sustainability is not only the government’s responsibility but also requires the active involvement of all stakeholders, including industries, citizens, and civil society. To address environmental challenges, the Sindh government is implementing various measures, including strengthening environmental monitoring systems, improving waste management, protecting coastal areas, and introducing new policies to promote sustainable urban planning. Participants agreed on the need to adopt environmentally friendly practices, adhere to environmental laws, and implement modern and effective strategies for sustainable development.

At the end of the seminar, honorary shields were presented to distinguished speakers and environmental experts in recognition of their services. The event paved the way for a constructive dialogue, highlighting the collaboration between government, industry, and civil society to guide Sindh toward a clean, green, and sustainable future.