Man sets himself ablaze at LHC for not getting on-time justice

Upset over not getting justice on time, a man set himself on fire on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

The plaintiff of a case, Muhammad Asif Javed, tried to commit self-immolation by pouring petrol on himself, alleging that he was not getting justice on time.

However, Asif Javed was saved by police officials who rushed to the scend.

Police Inspector Azmat and Constable Zaheer Ashraf and other officials immediately reached the spot.

People present at the spot immediately sprayed water on him and covered him with a sheet.