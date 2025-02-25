Security forces arrest 20 wanted during operation in Lower Kurram

Security forces have arrested 20 more wanted and suspected individuals during an ongoing operation against militants, according to Kohat Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat. So far, a total of 85 suspects, including 57 wanted criminals, have been taken into custody. The authorities have also recovered 83 machine guns, Kalashnikovs, 12 rifles, and hundreds of bullets. Additionally, stolen goods from four looted trucks, including medicines and other essential items, have been recovered. The operation is being carried out in Ochat, Bagan, Mandori, and surrounding areas of Lower Kurram.