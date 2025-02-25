Sindh govt, traders team up to curb fake news hurting economy

The Sindh government, along with various business organizations in Karachi, including the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, and the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry, has agreed to strengthen the fact-checking system to prevent the spread of fake news on social media. A meeting of the Sub-Committee on Information of the Business Facilitation and Coordination Committee was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by prominent businessman Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Junaid Naqi, and Senior Vice Chairman of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zia-ul-Arifeen. Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, Secretary IT Noor Ahmed Soomro, and Director P&D Information Moiz Pirzada also participated in the meeting. The meeting discussed media-related issues faced by the business community, the impact of fake news on business and the economy, and deliberated on formulating an effective strategy to address these challenges.

Speaking at the meeting, Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the spread of fake news can have serious consequences for business and the economy. He emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to taking effective measures to tackle the challenge of fake news and misinformation to protect the interests of the business community.

He stated that responsible journalism and the cooperation of relevant parties are essential to combat fake news. Additionally, he emphasized that the links between the business community and the information department must be further strengthened to prevent the spread of misinformation.