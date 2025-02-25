STVETA Sports Festival inaugurated in Karachi

The two-day STEVTA Sports Festival, organized by the Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (STVETA), has officially begun. The festival was inaugurated by Junaid Buland, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and Chairperson of STVETA, who lit the ceremonial torch. Several distinguished personalities, including Managing Director Munawar Ali Mithani and regional directors, also attended the event. Divisional teams from across Sindh are participating in thrilling competitions such as cricket, badminton, table tennis, and the 100-meter race.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Chairperson STEVTA Junaid Buland stated that the main objective of the festival is to encourage youth towards positive activities and bring them back to the sports field. He emphasized that sports help develop teamwork, leadership, and perseverance-qualities that contribute to overall personal growth. Winning teams in various competitions will receive special awards and certificates, and outstanding athletes will also be recognized and encouraged.

He added that the STVETA Sports Festival is not just an entertainment event but also conveys a positive message-highlighting that sports are as important as education in life. Managing Director Munawar Ali Mithani also addressed the audience, affirming that STVETA will continue to promote sports activities, ensuring that young individuals get more opportunities to showcase their talents.