Court denies remand of Sahir Hassan, sends him to jail

A local court sent Sahir Hasan, the son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, to jail on judicial custody in a hearing on Tuesday.

The court denied police request for extension in physical custody of the accused. Sahir Hasan had earlier ‘confessed’ to buying and selling drugs.

The court summoned the case challan from the investigation officer in the next hearing.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police produced accused Sahir Hasan before the court after completion of his physical remand. The police requested to the court for five days’ extension in physical remand of the accused. “The investigation has not been completed yet, an extension required,” investigation officer told the court.

The defence lawyer opposed the police request for further remand of the accused.

Sahir Hasan was taken into custody by police during a crackdown on drugs business following the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi.

According to sources, Sahir Hasan disclosed the names of prominent businessmen, politicians, and other individuals linked to the drugs trade. The suspect reportedly admitted to transferring drug payments online through his father’s manager’s bank account. He revealed that he had been doing modeling for five years and addicted to weed for 13 years.

Sahir Hassan ‘confessed’ that he had been selling weed for two years and operated the entire drug business via Snapchat. He sourced narcotics from individuals named Bazil and Yahya and smuggled drugs worth millions through courier companies, sources quoting police investigation report revealed.