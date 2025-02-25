MQM-H leader Afaq Ahmed granted bail in dumper arson case

A Karachi court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed in an arson case related to the torching of a truck in Surjani Town. The Additional District and Sessions Judge (West) approved bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million, ordering Ahmed’s release if he is not wanted in any other case.

Ahmed’s lawyer, Advocate Javed Chattari, argued that the allegations were baseless and that the police failed to provide evidence linking the MQM-H leader to the incident.

The prosecution, however, maintained that the case was registered at the Surjani Town police station following the alleged arson.

The court observed that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to oppose bail.

The ruling comes amid continued legal proceedings against political figures in Karachi.

Earlier this month, Afaq was arrested in connection with arson cases in Karachi’s Awami Colony and Landhi areas, where unidentified individuals set cargo trucks on fire.

The court, however, questioned the legitimacy of the terrorism charges invoked in the case.

During the hearing, the judge expressed scepticism over the allegations, remarking, “How and why was the terrorism clause applied in this case?” He further stated that if the case lacked sufficient evidence, it could be dismissed outright.

The court also took a critical stance on political arrests, noting that imprisoning politicians often enhances their popularity.

“A gentleman is already in jail and not being controlled, now another one is being asked to go out, and he is refusing to do so,” the judge remarked.