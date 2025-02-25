SACM reviews PHE’s performance

A review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Mohammad Saleem Baloch regarding the overall performance of the department. In which Additional Secretary Mohammad Bakhsh Jarwar, DG (RO) Sikandar Memon, DG Rural Development Mazhar, DG Rural Development (Technical) Javed Kabria, Chief Engineer Sukkur Barkat Sheikh, Chief Engineer Hyderabad Shafiq Memon, Chief Engineer Shaheed Benazirabad Shamsuddin Sheikh were also present.

In the meeting, Special Assistant Mohammad Saleem Baloch while reviewing the overall performance of the Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department of Sindh took a detailed briefing on the ongoing ADP schemes for the year 2025-26. He also sought details regarding funds utilization, RO plants, manpower and vehicles and other existing schemes related to the department. Mohammad Saleem Baloch expressed displeasure over the current performance of the department and directed the officers to work according to the targets to improve performance.

The meeting also considered the deployment of officers in Thar, Mithi, Islamkot and other important areas for at least two years. Meanwhile, Special Assistant Mohammad Saleem Baloch contacted the Secretary Transport regarding the inoperative vehicles of the department and directed him to inspect and issue certificates for the inoperative vehicles.