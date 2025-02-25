Sindh reschedules matric, inter exams due to Ramazan

The Sindh School Education Department has announced changes to the annual Matric and Intermediate examination schedule due to Ramadan. According to the revised schedule, the annual exams for 9th and 10th-grade students will now be held from April 7 to April 25, following Eid-ul-Fitr. Meanwhile, practical exams will take place from March 10 in schools across the province, including Karachi. Initially, the Matric exams were scheduled to begin on March 15 but were rescheduled considering Ramadan. Likewise, the Intermediate (1st-year and 2nd-year) exams, which were originally set to start on April 15, will now commence on April 28. This decision was finalised in a meeting of the Steering Committee’s sub-committee. Authorities emphasised that the change aims to ensure a smoother examination process during the holy month, accommodating students’ schedules. The new timetable has been communicated to all relevant educational institutions, and students are advised to prepare accordingly. Earlier, the Punjab Education Department has announced revised timings for schools across the province during the holy month of Ramadan. According to the notification issued by the department, double shift schools will operate from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm for the first shift. The second shift will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm , while on Fridays, the timings will be adjusted to 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.