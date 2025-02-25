NA panel okays Rs3bn maritime budget, pushes for Gwadar’s blue economy hub

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Tuesday unanimously approved a budget proposal of Rs. 3045.718 million for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

The meeting, chaired by MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, focused on the development of Pakistan’s maritime sector, with a special emphasis on transforming Gwadar into a thriving maritime hub.

The Committee reviewed ongoing Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) projects for 2024-25 and future initiatives by the Gwadar Port Authority.

Members pledged unwavering support for the Gwadar Blue Economy Center, a flagship project aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth and unlocking the potential of Pakistan’s maritime resources.

Chairman Patel stressed the importance of integrating Sindh into the Blue Economy framework, stating, “Sindh’s inclusion is vital for the success of this initiative.

Addressing pressing concerns, the Committee formed a Sub-Committee to tackle severe traffic congestion and poor road conditions around the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The Sub-Committee, led by Convenor Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol, has been tasked with resolving these issues within one month. Other members include Kesoo Mal Kheal Das and Hassaan Sabir.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including Minister Qasir Ahmed Sheikh, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sahi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

Participants joined both in person and via Zoom, underscoring the urgency of advancing Pakistan’s maritime agenda.

The Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, led by Senator Shahadat Awan, on Tuesday expressed serious reservations over the non-provision of details concerning the encroachments along the riverside and waterways.

Officials informed that as per the data provided by SUPARCO, for the province of Punjab, after August, 2024, major encroachments were not removed. Additionally the report submitted by SUPARCO in February 2025, there have been 153 encroachments in the Sargodha Irrigation Zone, 676 encroachments in the Multan Irrigation Zone.

The representative of Federal Flood Commission (FFC) claimed that all the encroachments had been removed before August 2024 but failed to provide the data to substantiate the claim.

The Committee recommended that FFC alongwith the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) ought to coordinate with the concerned provinces for removal of the encroachments along the riverside within one month, with the direction to provide the complete details in the next meeting.

The Chairman committee deliberated that if the encroachments are not removed before the spell of monsoon this year, the same would be considered as a criminal act, and all responsible shall stand charged of that crime. Further, the FFC should act upon the order of Supreme Court in Marvi Memon case regarding removal of encroachments in its true letter and spirit and report back to the committee as well.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the bill regarding Water Management in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Officials stated that the ministry is consulting with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other relevant stakeholders for effective water management in ICT. Senator Shahadat Awan remarked that it is unfortunate that, despite all the resources, CDA doesn’t have any Flood Management Plan for ICT. The Committee directed the ministry to submit a comprehensive report on water management within two months.

As far as the agenda regarding collaboration of ministry with all stakeholders in implementation of Water policy, 2018 was concerned, the committee enquired about the budget required for the same. The representative of Ministry informed that they would require 324 billion for the implementation of the policy.

The committee also took up the matter regarding water depletion in Pakistan. The Ministry committed to bring about the plan to deal with depletion of water in coordination with all the provinces,in line with the order of the Lahore High Court in this matter.

Last but not the least the committee discussed the legislation regarding dams safety as required in its earlier meeting. The Secretary MoWR committed to make the draft law within one month to deal with the dams safety.

In attendance Senators Faisal Saleem Rehman, Khalil Tahir, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Secretary for Water Resources Syed Ali Murtaza along with other senior officials of relevant Departments.