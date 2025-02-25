GPI: Pakistan’s agricultural renaissance

Pakistan, an agrarian economy, has long relied on agriculture as a central pillar of its economic structure. With over 60% of the population engaged in agriculture-related activities, the sector is the largest contributor to employment and has been a key determinant in the country’s development. However, this sector has faced significant challenges, which have hampered its true potential. From land degradation, inadequate irrigation systems, outdated farming techniques, to the impacts of climate change, Pakistan’s agriculture is grappling with numerous difficulties. The increasing population, combined with dwindling per-acre yields, has further exacerbated the issue, threatening food security for future generations.

Yet, despite these struggles, there is also great room for economic growth and transformation in this sector. Pakistan’s agricultural landscape holds immense untapped potential for growth, and innovations like the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) could play a pivotal role in addressing both the challenges and opportunities within this domain. The GPI, which emphasizes modern farming techniques, corporate farming, and support for small farmers, is making strides in transforming Pakistan’s agriculture sector and, by extension, its economy.

One of the most discussed aspects of the GPI is the introduction of corporate farming in Pakistan. Critics have raised concerns about the corporate farming model, suggesting that it could exploit small farmers. The arguments include the perceived threat of large corporations replacing traditional farming and the possibility of creating an economic structure that benefits only the elite and foreign markets, leaving local farmers behind. Some critics even argue that this model may lead to unemployment for local growers and disrupt the social fabric of rural communities. Moreover, global challenges like climate change and tropical diseases pose additional threats to crops, further complicating matters for farmers.

Despite these valid concerns, the reality is far more nuanced. Since its inception, the Green Pakistan Initiative has led to significant improvements in the agricultural landscape of Pakistan. For instance, the initiative has demonstrated a clear shift from the focus on corporate profits to the improvement of food security and self-sufficiency. The initiative’s first successes were seen in the Cholistan Desert, where 70,000 acres of barren land were successfully converted into productive farmland. This shift in land use not only met local demand but also proved to be a model for the kind of transformation Pakistan needs to sustain its growing population.

The GPI operates as a non-profit entity, with 40% of the profits generated by corporate farming reinvested into provincial governments for local development, and another 40% dedicated to infrastructure projects that benefit rural communities. Furthermore, 20% of the proceeds are funneled into research and development initiatives, ensuring long-term sustainability. These efforts are intended to enhance agricultural productivity, provide financial support to small farmers, and invest in local communities, creating a comprehensive system for rural development and poverty alleviation.

Additionally, GPI’s 250,000-acre corporate farming project, focused primarily on producing high-value crops, emphasizes provincial ownership, ensuring that profits are channeled into the hands of the people, while still benefiting from the advanced techniques provided by corporate farming. The initiative does not exclude small farmers but includes them in the process. More than 40,000 new jobs have been created in Punjab alone within just the past year and a half, showcasing the job-creation potential of the project.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the GPI is its commitment to supporting small farmers, who have long been left behind in the race toward agricultural modernization. The initiative has gone beyond merely offering technological advances to large-scale corporate farmers and has also focused on ensuring that small farmers benefit from the rise in agricultural productivity. GPI’s FonGrow program, which aims to expand corporate farming to 100,000 acres, demonstrates the power of partnerships between foreign and local investors.

Moreover, GPI’s provision of advisory services through LIMS (Land and Information Management System) is another pivotal step toward empowering small farmers. With over 100,000 farmers currently benefiting from tailored advice on crop management, LIMS is utilizing cutting-edge technologies like satellite imagery, drones, weather analysis, and remote sensing to optimize land use and agricultural practices.

Furthermore, the initiative’s focus on exportable crops such as tomato paste has significantly contributed to Pakistan’s economy. In FY 2024, the country’s rice exports reached a record $4 billion, partly due to the success of GPI’s strategic focus on producing crops for international markets. This shift toward export-oriented farming, combined with domestic self-sufficiency, is gradually transforming Pakistan from a food-importing nation to a food-exporting one.

The Green Pakistan Initiative’s corporate farming model is not just a path to higher yields and economic gains but also a long-term commitment to sustainable growth and rural development. It provides an innovative solution to Pakistan’s food security challenges while empowering local farmers and fostering economic independence.

The success of the Green Pakistan Initiative would not have been possible without the leadership of General Asim Munir and Pakistan Army. Their vision and strategic execution have been instrumental in creating a transformative agricultural revolution for the nation. Green Pakistan Initiative has the potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector and boost Pakistan’s economic growth. By supporting corporate farming models that benefit both large corporations and small farmers, and by focusing on food security and sustainability, the GPI is setting a strong example for the future of agriculture. The nation is on the brink of an agricultural renaissance that will enhance the livelihoods of millions and secure the country’s place in the global economy.

The writer is a research fellow at Epis Think-tank Germany and an intern at Kashmir institute of International relations. His fields of studies include foreign policy, peacebuilding and conflict resolution. He can be reached at Ali7664556@gmail.com