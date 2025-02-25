TDAP introduces cutting-edge innovations via ‘FoodAg Manufacturing’

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is hosting its first-ever F&B sector exhibition, FoodAg Manufacturing ’25, at the Expo Centre in Lahore from today, February 26th to 28th, 2025. This landmark event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore cutting-edge food manufacturing and processing technology advancements.

35 international exhibitors from countries like China, South Korea, Turkey, and Italy will showcase cutting-edge food production and packaging technologies. Major attractions include the South Korea Pavilion with 17 companies and the China Pavilion with 13 companies showcasing advanced food technology and sustainable solutions. Whereas, Pakistan’s agro-food sector will also be highlighted with 107 national companies including a PHDEC Pavilion featuring 48 exhibitors. Packaging companies from Pakistan will also be showcasing their machinery and cutting-edge designs.

FoodAg Manufacturing ’25 will feature discussions on state-of-the-art machinery, advanced processing solutions, and the latest trends in sustainable food production. Attendees will explore the latest developments in the food manufacturing sector including AI-driven discoveries and nano-technology-enabled packaging solutions. Expert-led seminars on food safety, market trends, and supply chains, along with B2B networking for international partnerships, will be amongst the key highlights of the exhibition.

With esteemed national and international speakers from the F&B industry, FoodAg Manufacturing ’25 will host engaging panel discussions, keynote sessions, and workshops covering a broad range of topics. These talks will focus on collaboration and knowledge exchange, offering valuable insights and business opportunities in the rapidly evolving food and beverage industry.

Another significant event highlight will be the Hall of Fame, an exclusive showcase dedicated to international exhibitors who have pioneered advancements in food manufacturing. This premier space will put the spotlight on groundbreaking technologies where some of the most prestigious industry leaders showcase their transformative contributions to the sector.

Set to be the most important event for the food and beverage (F&B) agro-manufacturing sector in Pakistan, FoodAg Manufacturing ’25 is intended to expedite agricultural technology developments, increase productivity, and handle changing industry concerns while establishing international alliances, and come up with creative solutions for three days. Additionally, the expo will help with joint ventures, business transactions, and collaborations.

Through initiatives like FoodAg Manufacturing ’25, TDAP continues to drive economic growth by bridging gaps between local businesses and international markets, enabling them to embrace technological advancements and sustainable practices.

Businesses that are interested in attending FoodAg Manufacturing ’25 can now download corporate passes from the official website or opt for on-spot registration at the venue. This event extends an open invitation to all businesses in the agri-sector, agri-food processing, and related industries. Don’t miss the chance to benefit from this premier platform and enhance your business potential.