Macron and Trump rekindle Le Bromance

They hugged, they gripped hands, they touched knees and they backslapped. But they did not agree on everything.

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump rekindled the most touchy-feely bromance in world politics as they met on Monday for talks on Ukraine.

The pair have a long history of public displays of affection dating back to Trump’s first term in power — and as Macron returned for Trump 2.0, it seemed like another lovefest.

But as they met in the Oval Office, tensions over Trump’s sudden pivot to Russia over the Ukraine war bubbled up to the surface, even if Macron softened the blow with yet another physical gesture.

The French president — unusually for any visitor to the Oval Office — interrupted his 78-year-old counterpart when Trump repeated a false claim that Europe was merely loaning Ukraine money and would get it back.

“No, in fact, to be frank,” said Macron, touching his US counterpart’s arm to stop him mid-sentence, “We paid 60 percent of the total effort and it was — like the US — loans, guarantees, grants.” Trump smirked and said after Macron spoke: “If you believe that, it’s ok with me.”

‘Smart customer’

But while they don’t see eye to eye on Ukraine, they still only seem to have eyes for each other.

“He’s a smart customer,” said Trump, tapping Macron affectionately on the upper arm after telling a story about a meeting in Paris, when he discovered that what the French leader had been saying in his native tongue about a trade deal was not what he had told him.