Three Years of Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Embassies of Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the Delegation of the European Union, marked the third anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. The solemn event, held in Islamabad, brought together diplomats, officials, and supporters of Ukraine’s sovereignty and resilience.

In his address, H.E. Mr. Markian Chuchuk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the international community for its unwavering support. He highlighted Ukraine’s steadfast resistance, despite immense suffering, stating that “Russia’s brutal aggression has tested but not broken the Ukrainian people.”

The war has claimed countless lives, displaced nearly 15 million Ukrainians, and led to widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. The Ambassador underscored the daily bombardments, power shortages, and humanitarian crises inflicted upon Ukraine. He also detailed the atrocities committed in Russian-occupied territories, including forced citizenship, unlawful detentions, and systematic war crimes aimed at erasing Ukraine’s identity.

Ambassador Chuchuk refuted Russia’s propaganda narratives, emphasizing that Ukraine’s NATO aspirations were not a justification for war and that Russia’s attacks have disproportionately harmed Russian-speaking Ukrainians. He stressed that the war is driven by Russian imperial ambitions, rather than security concerns.

Ukraine continues to play a crucial role in global food security, despite the conflict. The “Grain from Ukraine” initiative has provided food aid to millions in Africa and Asia, including Palestine and Syria.

Calling for unwavering international solidarity, Ambassador Chuchuk reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to a just and lasting peace, guided by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula and adherence to the UN Charter. He urged global powers, including Pakistan, to stand for justice, sovereignty, and international law.

The event also featured “Culture vs. War,” a powerful documentary and photo exhibition by Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov and Serhii Mykhalchuk, portraying the cultural resilience of Ukraine amid war.

In closing, Ambassador Chuchuk reaffirmed Ukraine’s determination:

“The outcome of this war will shape global security. United, we can ensure peace—not just for Ukraine, but for all nations striving for a just and stable world.”