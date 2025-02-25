Azerbaijan to receive first batch of JF-17 thunder jets from Pakistan soon

Azerbaijan is set to receive its first batch of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets from Pakistan in the near future, with potential for joint production down the line, Information Minister Atta Tarar revealed during an interview on Nadeem Malik Live.

He noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed strong interest in enhancing defense ties with Pakistan and has pledged a $2 billion investment in the country.

Tarar further confirmed that discussions regarding Azerbaijan’s investment in Pakistan are in the final stages, with agreements expected to be signed during President Aliyev’s visit to Islamabad in April. “The President of Azerbaijan has shown great enthusiasm for Pakistan’s defense industry and infrastructure development. Talks have also covered highway construction and other major projects,” he stated.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku alongside President Ilham Aliyev, where he emphasized the growing defense partnership between the two nations. He described the North-South Corridor as a “game changer” for regional connectivity.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan and Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening defense cooperation, particularly in military production, highlighting the JF-17 fighter jet as a symbol of advanced collaboration between the two countries. He also announced that a $2 billion investment agreement would be finalized within a month, further reinforcing economic ties and encouraging business communities from both sides to seize new investment opportunities.

During the visit, Pakistan and Azerbaijan signed multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including: