PSX opens in green as KSE-100 index surges over 1,200 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with the KSE-100 index soaring 1,259 points within minutes, marking a 1.09% increase.

As of 9:42 AM, the index stood at 115,589.29 points.

On Monday, the market witnessed a strong recovery as the KSE-100 index gained 1,529 points, closing at 114,330.10 points, up from 112,800.93 points on Friday.

The first trading session of the week saw an initial drop of over 500 points, but buying pressure later helped the market rebound. By the end of the day, the KSE-100 index recorded a 1.36% increase, with 213.65 million shares traded, amounting to a total value of Rs. 18.7 billion.

The index fluctuated between a high of 114,573.67 points and a low of 111,857.33 points. Out of 437 companies that participated in trading, 175 ended in green, 211 in red, and 51 remained unchanged.

According to market analysts, optimism surrounding the IMF mission’s visit to Pakistan for discussions on a $1 billion climate fund loan contributed to the market’s upward momentum.

On Friday, the KSE-100 index had closed on a bearish note, losing 938.23 points (-0.82%), settling at 112,800.93 points, compared to 113,739.16 points in the previous session.