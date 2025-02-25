Daily Times

Tuesday, February 25, 2025


Uzbekistan reopens doors to Pakistani workers

 

Uzbekistan has lifted its temporary ban on Pakistani workers, once again allowing them to seek employment in the country.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent, which suggested registering workers to streamline their employment process.

To safeguard the rights of Pakistani workers migrating to Uzbekistan, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued a circular instructing all Protectorate of Emigrants Offices to register workers for job opportunities.

The timing of this development aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the end of February, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Fee Structure for Employment in Uzbekistan

Fee Type Direct Employment Through Overseas Employment
Life Insurance Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 2,500
OPF Welfare Fund Fee Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000
Registration Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 500
OEC Fee Rs 200 Rs 200
OEP Service Charges Rs 15,000
Total Rs 9,200 Rs 22,200

