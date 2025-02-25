Uzbekistan reopens doors to Pakistani workers

Uzbekistan has lifted its temporary ban on Pakistani workers, once again allowing them to seek employment in the country. The decision follows a recommendation from the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent, which suggested registering workers to streamline their employment process. To safeguard the rights of Pakistani workers migrating to Uzbekistan, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued a circular instructing all Protectorate of Emigrants Offices to register workers for job opportunities. The timing of this development aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the end of February, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations. Fee Structure for Employment in Uzbekistan Fee Type Direct Employment Through Overseas Employment Life Insurance Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 2,500 OPF Welfare Fund Fee Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000 Registration Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 500 OEC Fee Rs 200 Rs 200 OEP Service Charges — Rs 15,000 Total Rs 9,200 Rs 22,200