Uzbekistan reopens doors to Pakistani workers

Uzbekistan has lifted its temporary ban on Pakistani workers, once again allowing them to seek employment in the country.

The decision follows a recommendation from the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent, which suggested registering workers to streamline their employment process.

To safeguard the rights of Pakistani workers migrating to Uzbekistan, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has issued a circular instructing all Protectorate of Emigrants Offices to register workers for job opportunities.

The timing of this development aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the end of February, underscoring the strengthening ties between the two nations.

Fee Structure for Employment in Uzbekistan