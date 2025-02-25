Up to Rs8/unit cut in power tariff likely in two months

The federal government is expected to cut electricity prices by Rs6-8 per unit within the next two months, Power Division officials stated on Monday.

Soaring electricity costs have become a major political flashpoint, with opposition parties capitalizing on public frustration to criticize the government’s handling of the energy sector and agreements with independent power producers (IPPs).

The brunt of high electricity tariffs falls on middle- and lower-income groups, intensifying public discontent and undermining confidence in the government’s economic management.

Federal Secretary Energy (Power Division) Dr. Muhammad Fakhr-e-Alam Irfan informed the Senate Standing Committee on Power that the government is working to reduce taxes on electricity bills, though such measures would require approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Talks with the IMF on this matter are expected in the first or second week of March,” he added.

Power Division officials also revealed that cost-cutting negotiations with IPPs have saved the government Rs700 billion, including the removal of Rs300 billion in interest payments.

“So far, agreements with six IPPs have been terminated, while discussions with 25 others on a ‘take-and-pay’ model have been finalized,” they stated.

Highlighting the government’s objective to eliminate circular debt, officials noted that authorities are also engaging with a task force overseeing state-owned power plants to optimize operations and further cut costs.