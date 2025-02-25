Pamela stuns fans at SAG Awards 2025 with her no-makeup look

Pamela Anderson stunned once again at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards 2025), with her no makeup, simple look.

The 57-year-old actress, nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in The Last Showgirl, made a striking entrance at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Pamela Anderson graced the red carpet in a white, one-shoulder Dior gown, showcasing her natural elegance. Her minimalistic look, with soft curls and little to no makeup, captured the attention of fans across X, many of whom couldn’t stop praising her ageless beauty.

One fan wrote, “Pamela looking like a goddess at the #SAGAwards,” while another chimed in, “She’s so beautiful.” This isn’t the first time Pamela Anderson has shown up to a major event with minimal glam.

At the 2025 Golden Globes just last month, she wowed in a black ball gown. This year at the SAG Awards 2025, Pamela Anderson’s effortlessly chic look continued to steal the spotlight.

At the SAG Awards 2025, Pamela Anderson is up for her first-ever nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category.

She competes with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora and Demi Moore for The Substance.

Her co-star from The Last Showgirl, Jamie Lee Curtis, also turned heads on the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2025, donning a dazzling black ensemble with sequins and feathers.

Curtis, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in The Last Showgirl, certainly added to the glamour of the night. The SAG Awards 2025 are being streamed live on Netflix at 8pm, promising an evening full of unforgettable moments.