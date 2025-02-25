Justin Bieber’s representative breaks silence on drug use rumours

It’s not too late to say sorry to Justin Bieber for speculating about his well-being. In fact, a rep for the “Yummy” singer-who shares son Jack Blues Bieber, six months, with wife Hailey Bieber-is firing back at claims that he’s been using hard drugs, telling TMZ Feb. 23 that it’s “absolutely not true.”

Instead, his team notes, it’s been a “very transformative” year for Justin as he “ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him.” And as the Grammy winner’s 31st birthday approaches on March 1, he’s focused on his family and his music, not speculation about his health, which his rep calls “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

E! News has reached out to Justin’s team for comment and has not heard back.

Speculation about Justin recently went into overdrive when he stepped out to record music in New York City and to support Hailey in Los Angeles, with his interactions being scrutinised online.

Amid rumors on social media, including speculation of a rift between him and Hailey, Justin posted a message online. “Its time to grow up,” he wrote in his Feb. 20 Instagram Story, which was set to the song “Free Fallin'” by John Mayer. “Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you crave? I’ve found love to be more powerful than rules.”

“I tried to follow the rules,” he continued. “I’m not good at it. But u dont need to follow rules to enter into a life of love. U just receive so enter love living! God always grants us love! Its one of his promises! Upon receiving Gods love! U start to change and start following love.” The Drew House founder went on to discuss growth and overcoming life’s adversities.

“You dont work to mature,” he shared. “You let go to mature! Today im letting go and remembering the weight isnt on me to change. The weight is on God.”

“So I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning,” Justin added. “Because I know he gladly takes it. Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today.”