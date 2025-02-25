What does Sultan Rahi’s son say about ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’?

Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt was the remake of Sultan Rahi’s blockbuster Punjabi movie Maula Jatt, which was popular worldwide.

Sultan Rahi’s son Haider Sultan criticised the modern remake of Maula Jutt. He announced that he is soon making Son of Maula Jut.

In an interview, he said, “The remake didn’t do justice to the original movie, although it was a good production.

“They filmed it in a Hollywood style, which was a plus point as it boosted their business. I think the character didn’t suit Fawad Khan.

“It was a role meant for a strong person, a man of honor and integrity, but Fawad didn’t stand out in the film.

“Mahira Khan’s character could have been given to an authentic Punjabi Jatti. Humaima Malick and Hamza Ali Abbasi were brilliant; they performed better than the main leads.

“The film lost its authenticity due to its attempt to copy Hollywood.”

The script of the original film was written by Nasir Adeeb and it was produced by Muhammad Sarwar Bhatti in 1979.

Yunus Malik directed the original film. In recent years, Amarah Hikmat and Bilal Lashari attempted a star-studded remake of Maula Jatt with the same writer and it turned out to be a successful venture. The cinematography was inspired by Hollywood films and it did a great business.