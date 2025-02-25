‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’ soundtrack released!

The highly anticipated Ramadan drama ‘Dil Wali Gali Mein’ is all set to charm audiences, starring beloved actors Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail of ‘Zard Patton Ka Bunn’ fame.

Written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by the acclaimed Kashif Nisar, the drama is already creating buzz with its teasers. Adding to the excitement, the release of the official OST has fans eagerly awaiting the show’s premiere.

The OST, penned by Kashif Nisar, features soulful vocals by Umair Ali Akbar and Shreya Basu, with music composed by Umair Ali Akbar and produced by Atif Khan. The music video offers a glimpse into the drama’s vibrant and romantic storyline, hinting at the adorable chemistry between Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail.

The soft and melodious track perfectly captures the lighthearted and romantic vibe of the drama, making it an instant hit among fans. Viewers who loved Zard Patton Ka Bunn are thrilled to see the lead pair in a more romantic setting this time.

Fans have flooded social media with praise for the OST’s soothing melody and catchy lyrics. One fan commented, “This OST is pure magic! Can’t wait to see Sajal and Hamza’s romance on screen!” Another shared, “Finally, we get to see the cute chemistry we wanted after Zard Patton Ka Bunn.” With its captivating OST and promising storyline, Dil Wali Gali Mein is already shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of this Ramadan season. As anticipation builds, viewers eagerly await the drama’s premiere to witness the adorable on-screen romance of Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail.