Is Hania’s dimple fake? Fans react to dermatologist’s claims

Popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is once again in the spotlight, this time for her alleged cosmetic procedures.

Known for her hit dramas like ‘Mere Humsafar,’ ‘Sang e Mah’ and ‘Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha,’ as well as films like ‘Janaan’ and ‘Na Maloom Afraad 2,’ Hania has built a massive fanbase, with 17.3 million Instagram followers. Recently, her appearance was discussed on Fiza Ali’s show, sparking mixed reactions online.

During the show, a renowned dermatologist claimed that Hania Aamir had undergone multiple cosmetic enhancements, including dimpleplasty, nose surgery, lip fillers, chin fillers, a chin lift and an eyebrow lift. The expert noted that her naturally fair complexion, combined with these procedures, contributes to her stunning appearance, which captivates fans worldwide.

The discussion quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many fans condemning the show for invading Hania Aamir’s privacy. Some criticised Fiza Ali for publicly discussing another celebrity’s personal choices, labelling the segment as inappropriate. One user commented, “No doctor should discuss a patient’s procedures without consent. This is unprofessional!”

Others expressed their preference for natural beauty, stating that altering one’s God-given features should be avoided. However, several fans defended Hania, emphasising that cosmetic procedures are a personal choice and should not be judged. One fan wrote, “Hania Aamir is beautiful with or without surgery. It’s her life, her choice!”

Despite the controversy, Hania Aamir continues to shine both on and off-screen. Her recent portrayal of Sharjeena in the drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ received widespread praise. Whether or not the rumours are true, her popularity remains unaffected, as her fans continue to support her unconditionally.