‘Conclave’ wins top honour at Screen Actors Guild Awards

“Conclave,” a drama about the selection a new pope, won the top award at Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, boosting the movie’s chances of success at next weekend’s Oscars. The movie starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini won best movie cast at the SAG Awards, a red-carpet ceremony that streamed live on Netflix. Timothee Chalamet scored the award for best movie actor for playing music legend Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” Demi Moore was honoured as best movie actress for her role as a fading celebrity seeking a fountain of youth in “The Substance.” The supporting movie actor and actress trophies went to Kieran Culkin for “A Real Pain” and Zoe Saldana for “Emilia Perez.” The SAG awards, handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union, are closely watched because their choices often reflect the winners at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest group of Oscar voters.