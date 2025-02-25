Gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500

Gold prices soared to a fresh record high in Pakistan on Monday, in line their increase in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs309,500 after a single-day rise of Rs1,500. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs265,346 after it registered an increase of Rs1,286, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Saturday, gold price per tola gained Rs1,000 to settle at Rs308,000 in Pakistan. Internationally, gold prices retreated on Monday as traders locked in profits after recent record highs, with attention shifting to a key US inflation report set for release later this week.