10 terrorists killed in Khyber district IBOs

Security forces killed 10 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued today said security forces conducted an IBO in the district’s general area of Bagh on the night between Sunday and Monday based on a reported terrorist presence.

It added that the troops “effectively engaged” the terrorists at their location because of which 10 of them were “sent to hell”.

The ISPR said a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations carried out in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the ISPR had said a day ago.

Last week, security forces killed 30 terrorists in an IBO in KP’s South Waziristan district.

Pakistan has recently witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan.

Terror attacks have increased since the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan group broke a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

A security report, released last month by the Islamabad-based think tank Pak Institute for Peace Studies, showed that in 2024, the number of terror attacks reached levels comparable to the security situation in 2014 or earlier.

It said that while terrorists no longer controlled specific territories inside Pakistan as they did in 2014, the prevailing insecurity in parts of KP and Balochistan was “alarming”.

It said that over 95 per cent of terrorist attacks recorded in 2024 were concentrated in KP and Balochistan.

KP recorded the highest number of terrorist incidents in the country in 2024, with 295 attacks. Meanwhile, attacks by various outlawed Baloch insurgent groups, primarily the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front, saw a staggering 119pc increase, accounting for 171 incidents in Balochistan, it said.