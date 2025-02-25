First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 2: SUPARCO forecast

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has predicted that Ramadan 2025 will likely begin on March 2, based on its calculations of the moon’s visibility.

According to a statement from SUPARCO, the new moon will occur at 5:45 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on February 28, 2025, and the moon’s age will be 12 hours at sunset that day. However, due to the moon’s low altitude and distance from Earth, it will be difficult to observe with the naked eye. SUPARCO explained that the angle between the moon and the sun on February 28 will be just 7 degrees, making it impossible for the human eye to detect the crescent.

As a result, the start of Ramadan in Pakistan is expected to be on March 2, 2025, with the first day of fasting likely following that date.

The agency also noted that the crescent moon might be visible in Saudi Arabia on February 28, meaning Ramadan there could begin on March 1, 2025. The Eid ul-Fitr crescent is expected to be sighted on March 30, with Eid possibly falling on March 31, 2025.