IMF delegation lauds Pakistan’s efforts on green budgeting

A four-member International Monetary Fund (IMF) technical delegation met Pakistani officials here on Monday for talks on climate financing. According to sources, negotiations were held between the IMF delegation and federal and provincial officials on green budgeting, climate spending tagging, tracking, and reporting. Sources stated that a proposal to impose a carbon levy in the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 is under consideration. A preliminary draft was discussed during negotiations and the IMF gave suggestions on the levy, they added. There was also discussion on electric vehicles and subsidies, the sources said, and added that the IMF delegation would also provide suggestions for expanding green budgeting in the upcoming budget. The sources indicated that today’s discussions focused on measures to counter climate change, with briefings on the federal and provincial initiatives on climate. The IMF team, they said, lauded Pakistan’s efforts to fulfill its obligations to mitigate the impacts of climate change.