Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in nine cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI leader Omar Ayub in nine cases pertaining to protests, riots and vandalizing the public property. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of Omar Ayub who appeared before the court along with his lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate. The lawyer prayed the court to postpone today’s hearing as the senior lawyer Babar Awan is not available. The court accepted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case till April 10.