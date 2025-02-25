LHC reserves ruling on bail plea of accused in drug case

The Lahore High Court has reserved the bail plea of Muhammad Hamza, a cargo employee accused of smuggling drugs by concealing them in the luggage of departing travelers. Presiding over the matter, Mr. Justice Abdul Aziz heard arguments from Hamza’s counsel, who pointed out that he was arrested on May 9, 2023, has been held in custody for over a year, and remains at the preliminary stage of trial. The defense requested interim bail pending the case’s final resolution.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the applicable sentencing provisions. NFA lawyer Zafar Iqbal Chohan explained that the relevant laws prescribe a maximum punishment ranging from seven to ten years.

Chohan further elaborated that Hamza, employed in the Cargo Section at Lahore Airport and stationed at a scanning machine, is alleged to have deliberately inserted narcotics into travelers’ luggage. It is claimed that he facilitated drug traffickers by providing them with both the opportunity and necessary information to execute these acts.

In the most recent incident, Hamza is accused of placing drugs in the luggage of a passenger bound for Qatar. Following the discovery of the contraband, an investigation cleared the passenger of any wrongdoing, and Hamza was subsequently taken into custody. NFA lawyers contend that his alleged actions have resulted in the wrongful arrest of many innocent Pakistanis abroad and have tarnished the country’s international reputation, further justifying the decision to reserve bail.

Consequently, the court’s reservation of the bail plea underscores its view that, given the gravity of the charges, the accused does not merit release on bail under the current circumstances.