PITB to change character certificate pattern

Following a court directive, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has implemented changes to the character certificate issuance process, eliminating the need for verification committee meetings for applicants without a criminal record.

In an amended order issued by Inspector General Punjab Dr. Usman, all relevant officials have been instructed that reports on such cases will no longer be forwarded to the Central Police Office. Instead, records will be automatically updated in line with the new system.

Under the updated process, 15 distinct columns have been introduced into the character certificate application software to streamline data updates.

The new system will record applicants as ‘not involved’ if they have been exonerated from criminal charges or cases have been dismissed in court. Those acquitted after a court hearing will also be marked as ‘not involved.’

Cases still under trial will be labeled ‘under trial,’ whereas absconders from police custody or court proceedings will be classified as ‘wanted.’ Previously, applicants needed to go through a cumbersome process to obtain clearance from the Criminal Record Office (CRO), including approvals from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and a verification board.

This lengthy procedure created obstacles for job seekers, students applying to colleges or universities, and individuals needing the certificate to go abroad. The fresh update on character certificate issuance resolves these issues and is expected to streamline the process for the public.