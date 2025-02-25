Man shot dead at Aslam Iqbal’s servant quarter

A 40-year-old police constable with the Organized Crime Unit was fatally shot in the servant quarters of PTI MPA and former Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal’s farmhouse in the New Mozang area. Authorities report that narcotics – specifically the drug “Ice” – were discovered on the premises.

The quarters were reportedly rented to an individual named Arshad through a property dealer who claimed affiliation with the Organized Crime Unit. However, Arshad is now missing and remains untraceable. Investigators believe that apprehending him is crucial to uncovering the full details behind the murder.

It is further noted that Arshad, previously posted at the Organized Crime Unit in Iqbal Town, Lahore, has been absent from duty for about one and a half months. Police launched an investigation after discovering the victim’s deteriorated body on February 22. The condition of the body, which included a bullet wound below the ear and signs of decomposition such as worm infestation, suggests that the shooting occurred several days earlier, with the victim’s pockets found empty.

Authorities are currently relying on DNA analysis to confirm the victim’s identity. The family of the police constable has been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation.