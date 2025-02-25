Govt to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

The federal government has affirmed its readiness to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers during sehri and iftar hours across all areas in Ramadan, including those with high electricity theft.

Energy Minister Owais Leghari said that instructions would be issued immediately to ensure uninterrupted power for fasting households. Leghari also dismissed speculation about imposing a solar tax, stating that there were no past or future plans for such a levy.

He suggested that power tariffs could be reduced further in the coming months.

During a Senate Standing Committee on Power meeting, government officials provided updates on negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Muhammad Ali said agreements with six IPPs had already been terminated, and discussions were ongoing to transition others from dollar payments to local currency.

He noted that circular debt reduction remained a priority, with plans to waive interest on outstanding dues and seek fixed-cost loans from banks to clear liabilities.

The meeting saw a dispute over journalists recording the proceedings.

A reporter attempted to film, prompting Leghari to question whether parliamentary rules allowed such recordings.

Senator Shibli Faraz remarked that journalists could face action under Pakistan’s cyber laws if they misreported the session.

However, the committee chairman, Senator Mohsin Aziz, ruled in favour of allowing media coverage, acknowledging that state broadcasters were slow to release footage.

The decisions on electricity supply and power sector reforms come as Pakistan grapples with an economic crisis and rising energy costs, making affordability and accessibility key public concerns.