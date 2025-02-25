Sindh govt to activate motor vehicle inspection centres within a week

The Sindh government has decided to activate MVI centers across Sindh within a week. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the Transport Department to operationalize MVI (Motor Vehicle Inspection) centers within a week. Additionally, it has been decided to make MVI mandatory for all vehicles entering Sindh through Sukkur.

A high-level meeting of the Transport Department was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Sindh Mass Transit Authority MD Kamal Dayo, Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Okash Memon, and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed the activation of MVI centers within a week to ensure compliance with road safety laws.

He stated that decisive measures are being taken to ensure vehicle fitness and that tough decisions are necessary for the improvement of the transport sector to effectively control traffic issues.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that four MVI centers are being established in Karachi, with two in Gulbai, one in Banaras, and one in Korangi. Additionally, one MVI center is being set up in each of Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

He stated that the initiative aims to take uniform action against substandard vehicles and improve the traffic system across the province.

He directed the officials to ensure transparency in the vehicle inspection process and to minimize any inconvenience to citizens.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that MVI will be mandatory for vehicles entering Sindh via Sukkur to prevent substandard vehicles from other provinces.

He stated that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring that only roadworthy vehicles operate on the roads, aiming not only to prevent accidents but also to reduce environmental pollution. The government is also considering stricter measures to enhance the effectiveness of actions against defective and substandard vehicles. Additionally, the meeting reviewed motor vehicle inspection fees for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.